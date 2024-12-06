Aizawl, Dec 6 (PTI) A Myanmarese national was arrested with Rs 1.24 crore in cash from east Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Friday.

The arrest was made from Ngur village on the basis of intelligence inputs, it said.

The accused was identified as Lianbiaksang (26), it added.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 244.5 gram of heroin and 2.28 kg of yaba tablets, together worth Rs. 8.57 crore, from three persons at Mualkawi village of the district on Thursday, it said.

