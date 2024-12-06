Patna, December 6: A tragic incident took place in the Haveli Kharagpur area of Munger district, Bihar, where a young man lost his life after accidentally falling into a well while talking on his mobile phone. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly engrossed in a phone conversation when he lost his balance and fell into the open well.

While visiting a relative in Mandare village, 25-year-old Shashi Sharma from Shivpur Logain village was talking on his mobile phone when tragedy struck. Engrossed in his conversation, he accidentally lost his balance and fell into a well. The incident, which has deeply shocked the community, occurred as Shashi was unaware of the perilous situation he was in. His sudden fall into the well led to his untimely death, leaving his family and villagers devastated. ‘Jail Nahi Jana Hai to Mere Sath Sex Karo’: Cop Forces Woman to Have Sex With Him in Bihar’s Samastipur, Probe Launched After Obscene Video Goes Viral.

Intense rescue efforts were launched to save Shashi, and he was finally retrieved from the well. However, despite being immediately taken to the Kharagpur Community Health Center, Dr Pradeep Kumar declared him dead. Shashi's family and villagers gathered at the scene, while the Shampur police station was notified about the tragic incident. Bihar Assembly By-Elections 2024: Every 5th Voter of Polling Booth Has Father of Same Name.

Shashi had recently celebrated a joyous occasion, having married just eight days before the tragic incident. As the eldest of five siblings, he carried significant responsibilities within his family. Shashi worked as a furniture maker, honing his skills in the trade, much like his father, Sanjay, who was a skilled carpenter. The close-knit family had high hopes for his future, and Shashi was seen as the pillar of support for his younger siblings. The untimely loss has left a deep void in the family and the community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).