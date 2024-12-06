New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the release of 944.80 crore to Tamil Nadu as a central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to help the People affected by Cyclone 'Fengal', the MHA said in a statement on Friday.

The announcement comes days after cyclone 'Fengal' hit Tamil Nadu on November 30.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating the hardship faced by the people.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had been sent in cyclonic storm 'Fengal' which affected the state of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages.

"After the assessment reports of IMCTs are received, additional financial assistance from NDRF (National Disaster Relief Funds), will be approved to the disaster-affected states, as per the established procedure," the MHA said.

More than Rs 21,718.716 crore has already been released to 28 states during this year. This includes Rs 14878.40 crore from State Disaster Relief Funds to 26 states, Rs 4808.32 crore from NDRF to 18 states, Rs 1385.45 crore from State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states and Rs 646.546 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to seven states.

In addition to financial assistance, the Central government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood and cyclone-affected states, it added. (ANI)

