Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): Karnataka minister for large and medium Industries Mallanagouda Basanagouda Patil chaired a board meeting of the state-owned Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited on Monday to discuss the strategies needed to be adopted to increase its production capacity and financial turnover.

Speaking after the meeting, MB Patil said, "The enterprise which is one of the prestigious factories set up during the Mysuru Maharaja's regime is currently performing an annual turnover of around Rs 34-35 crore."

However, now, there is a requirement for indelible ink due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the turnover this year is expected to touch Rs. 77 crore, he added.

Emphasising that the enterprise will be upgraded to align with the competitive market he informed that the factory will enter into manufacturing of home paints soon.

Further, Patil stated, that there is a thought to manufacture paints, emulsions etc required for government buildings including schools, colleges, and hostels in the factory.

Considering this, permission has been given to appoint an expert from the paint industry as the consultant.

The aim is to develop, "Mysore Paints'' as a brand to enable competing with the private players. The market will also be expanded rationally and paints will be made available at competitive prices, Patil explained.

Principal Secretary of Industries Department S Selvakumar and Managing Director of Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited Mohammad Irfan were present. (ANI)

