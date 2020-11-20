Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): A family that runs a hair-cutting salon here in Hallare village of Nanjanagudu taluk is reportedly being socially-boycotted and asked to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 by the leaders of the village, allegedly for offering haircut to members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

Barber Mallikarjun Shetty, whose family has been "socially boycotted", said that this has happened to his for the third time, adding that he had paid the fine earlier as well.

He alleged that people have been torturing him for offering a haircut to members of the SC-ST community, adding that his family would commit suicide if authorities do not pay heed to the problem and resolve the issue at the earliest.

"It happened to me for the third time. I had paid a fine earlier too. One Channa Naik and others are torturing me for offering a haircut to members of the SC-ST community. If the issue is not resolved, my family will have to commit suicide. I have complained to authority," Shetty said. (ANI)

