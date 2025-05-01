New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Senior IAS officer N Saravana Kumar on Thursday assumed charge as the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the agency said in a statement.

A 2000-batch officer of the Bihar cadre, Kumar brings over 24 years of administrative experience across sectors such as communications, education, rural development, agriculture and food and consumer protection, it stated.

Before joining the DDA, he was serving as the principal secretary in Bihar's Department of Food and Consumer Protection, it read.

Kumar has held key positions during his career, including nearly a decade as district magistrate in several districts of Bihar, including Patna. His work in disaster management during floods earned him recognition from the state government, it stated.

He has also been commended multiple times by the Election Commission of India for his role in conducting elections in the state, the statement said.

It highlightd that during Kumar's tenure in Bihar's Rural Development Department, the state received accolades from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry for water resource management. His work on the 'Organic Corridor' scheme was also recognised by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Born and brought up in Madurai, Kumar holds a postgraduate degree in science.

