New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) BJP ideologue Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee never clung to positions of power but remained unwavering in his commitment to ideology and even sacrificed his life for it, party national president and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday.

Nadda was addressing party workers and leaders after digitally inaugurating six new party offices in Delhi and Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that the day carried an emotional significance to the BJP, as it coincidentally marked the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Emphasising Mookerjee's unwavering commitment to ideology, Nadda said, "He never compromised on his beliefs. India will always remain indebted to him, especially for his role in ensuring that West Bengal remained a part of the country."

The Union minister further highlighted India's strong stance on national security, referring to the surgical strikes after Uri and airstrikes after Pulwama.

Citing the terror attacks that killed 26 people at Pahalgam in April, he noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed a response "beyond imagination", which led to Operation Sindoor that destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Nadda congratulated BJP workers, who "made history" by helping to form a party government in Delhi after 27 years and to secure a third consecutive term in Haryana.

