New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda inaugurated an exhibition on the various aspects of his life from his childhood to becoming the leader of the nation.

Nadda also launched a blood donation camp organised at BJP headquarters. The party is holding similar exhibitions and campaigns in others states also.

Speaking to mediapersons, Nadda said, "We all know Prime Minister Narender Modi's life is dedicated to human service and that is why we decided to celebrate his birthday as Sewa Pakhwada."

"Our crores of workers have organised blood donations camps, free health check-up camps, spending their day by caring and helping patients at hospitals. Cleanliness drives are also being carried out throughout the country. Exhibition showing everything about PM Modi from his childhood adventures to his political career and various policies launched by him during the COVID times including his foreign tours," he added.

Prime Minister Modi, who turned 72nd on Saturday, has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned.

PM Modi today released wild Cheetahs - which had become extinct from India - in Kuno National Park. Cheetahs - brought from Namibia - are being introduced in India under Project Cheetah, which is world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. Out of the eight Cheetahs there are five female and three male Cheetahs.

To celebrate PM Modi's birthday, BJP embarks on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

BJP general secretary and MP Arun Singh said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister's birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a 'Seva Pakhwada'. "The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups," he said.

"PM Modi's vision of TB-free India by 2025 will also be included in this. Our leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and need," Singh added.

The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees.

"Cleanliness drive will be carried out. PM Modi always focuses on cleanliness therefore there will be many cleanliness drives to be taken. Also, we will plant 10 lakh peepal trees at our booths as peepal tree is a great source of oxygen," he said.

Moreover, a large number of people sent their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday using the NaMo App from where wishes can be sent to PM Modi by recording a video message or a photo that can be directly uploaded on the app.

NaMo App has added some special modules this year including a chance to include the entire family in one greeting and 'Gift of Seva' which allows users to choose an area where they would like to take a pledge.

The users will also be able to pick moments from PM Modi's life that they most connect with from the virtual exhibition hosted on NaMo App and create a short video which can be shared on social media using the app.

NaMo app also brings to its users a specially created module where they can make micro-donations ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 100 for an initiative of their choosing. Narendra Modi app, popularly known as the NaMo App, is a comprehensive repository of information and achievements in the context of India and the Prime Minister and makes for a one-stop solution to receive every update delivered directly to people through the smart device. (ANI)

