New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, along with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, flagged off a Unity March on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Saturday. Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Nadda emphasised that a true tribute to Sardar Patel will be given when the youth are utilised to lead the country towards Viksit Bharat.

"Today, we are celebrating 'Sardar 150,' commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A series of events has been added to this. In the same series, today, we have a flag-off program of 'Ganga Pravaah Yatra.' When we talk about Sardar Patel, we must keep in mind that we will give true tribute to Sardar Patel when we use our youth to lead our country towards 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat, Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat'..." said Nadda.

On this occasion, many leaders have paid tribute to India's first Home Minister by flagging off the Unity March in various parts of India. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Unity March in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

In a post on X, the Education Minister praised Patel's sacrifice for keeping the country united as unparalleled and remembered Patel's life as a tale of organisation and prosperity for a newly born nation.

"Bhadrak district Dhamnagar area participated in the "Unity March" organized on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man and symbol of India's unity. The story of Sardar Patel's life is the saga of the organization and prosperity of a newly born nation. His sacrifice in keeping the country, including Odisha, united on the thread of unity is unparalleled," wrote Dharmendra Pradhan.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the Unity March at the Pitampura Sports Complex to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. Speaking on the occsaion, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay stated that the march, named 'Ganga Pravah,' saw the participation of 310 individuals and was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Unity March has begun today. The Yatra that began with the name 'Ganga Pravah' witnesses the participation of 310 people under the leadership of PM Modi... I congratulate everyone on Unity Day. The youth should study the life of Sardar Patel..." Upadhyay told reporters.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said that Sardar Patel's vision is being carried forward by PM Modi by following his teachings.

"Sardar Patel had woven the whole of India into the thread of unity. By following his teachings, Prime Minister Modi is carrying forward his vision. He has given the mantra of Youth Led Development for developing India... A unity march has been organised and has been named Ganga Pravah..." Bansuri told reporters. (ANI)

