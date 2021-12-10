New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda Friday received Indian and Afghan citizens including Hindus and Sikhs who arrived at the airport here from Kabul, the party said, adding he carried copies of Guru Granth Sahib on his head as a mark of reverence.

He said it was a matter of joy for him to receive Indians and Afghans in India. Nadda said he felt honoured and respected to receive Hindu and Sikh holy books.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Minor Boy Killed in Hit-And-Run Case in Pune; Case Registered.

The Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to “conserving our religious, cultural and social values”, he said, according to the statement.

A total of 104 people arrived on Friday and they included 10 Indians. Nadda was joined by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri in receiving them.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall, Snowfall During December 13-15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)