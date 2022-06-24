New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Friday reached out to various opposition leaders and sought their support for the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Sources said Nadda called up Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former prime minister and JDS leader H D Devegowda while seeking to build a consensus on Murmu's candidature.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Failing Class 10 Board Examinations in Bainsla Bainsli Village.

Sources add that Nadda has also called NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and some other opposition leaders.

Murmu herself had earlier called senior opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee and sought their support for her candidature for the top constitutional post in the country.

Also Read | Iran: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Parents Leave Her in Hot Car To Attend Funeral in Ramhormoz.

Murmu, if elected, would be the first tribal and the second woman to occupy the post of President of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)