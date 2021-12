New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Naga People's Front's leader K G Kenye moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to discuss the death of civilians in the Nagaland firing incident in which at least 13 civilians have lost their lives.

Several other Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha moved notices in their respective houses to discuss the firing incident.

Also Read | OnePlus May Reveal OnePlus 10 Series at a Physical Event During CES 2022.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces.

Also Read | Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine 40 Times Less Effective Against Omicron Variant, Says South African Study.

The Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)