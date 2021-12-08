OnePlus, the Chinese tech giant will host a physical launch event on January 5, 2022. A Tipster who goes by the name of Max Jambor has shared the launch invite of the same on his Twitter account. The launch invite reads, "Let's catch up in Las Vegas on January 5. Save the Date". The event coincides with the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. It is unclear which products will OnePlus launch during the event. OnePlus 10 Series To Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset: Report.

It is rumoured that the company might unveil the OnePlus 10 flagship series during the event. Also, previous reports had claimed that the OnePlus 10 Series could be launched in January 2022. The Chinese phone maker has never launched a smartphone during the CES, except for the OnePlus Concept One, which was showcased in 2020.

OnePlus 10 Series will comprise of OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones. Both devices are speculated to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Pro model might come with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 10 Pro is said to feature a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto snapper. At the front, there could be a 32MP camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2021 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).