Kohima, Aug 25 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,718 on Wednesday as 49 more people tested positive for the infection, while a fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 612, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 24, followed by Mokukchung (11), and Kohima (nine).

The death of a COVID-19 patient was reported from Peren district during the day, it said.

Nagaland now has 871 active cases, while 27,373 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 62 during the day.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Nagaland now stands at 92.05 per cent.

Altogether 862 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

The state has tested 3,08,422 samples for COVID-19 and inoculated 8,40,137 people thus far.

