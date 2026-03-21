New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Congress on Saturday announced T Chalukumba AO as party candidate for the Koridang seat bye-election in Nagaland.

"The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of T Chalukumba AO as Congress party candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Nagaland from 28 Koridang-ST Constituency," the All India Congress Committee said in a statement.

Also Read | Easter 2026 Date in India: When Is Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The Koridang (ST) seat in Nagaland became vacant after the death of veteran BJP leader Imkong L Imchen.

T Chalukumba AO, who contested the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, will be contesting the bye-election against the late BJP leader's son Daochier I Imchen.

Also Read | Lamborghini Owner Booked for High-Speed Drifting Stunt on Bengaluru's MG Road (Watch Video).

Earlier on March 20, the Nagaland BJP announced that the BJP State Council Member Imchainba Jamir has withdrawn his candidature and Imchen will be the party's candidate for the by-polls.

"In a significant show of party discipline and solidarity, Imchainba Jamir, BJP State Council Member and aspiring candidate, has officially announced his decision to withdraw from the upcoming by-election. Reaffirming his unwavering commitment to the principles and ideology of the BJP, Shri Jamir has extended his full support to the party's official nominee, Daochier I Imchen. The announcement was made in the presence of the Hon'ble State BJP President, @YepthomiBen ji and senior party officials. Nagaland BJP commends Imchainba Jamir for his selflessness and dedication to the party's 'Nation First' vision," Nagaland BJP said in a statement on X.

Nagaland will hold the polling for the bye-election along with Goa, Karnataka, and Tripura, on April 9. Counting of votes for all constituencies is scheduled for May 4.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State in-charge and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a meeting today to discuss the Davangere bye-election.

Ministers Mallikarjuna, Zameer Ahmed, Bairati Suresh, MP Naseer Hussain, Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, MLAs Harris, Rizwan Harshad, State In-charge AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt, and Gopinathan were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)