Kohima, Jan 20 (PTI) The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday expressed concern over the re-imposition of Protected Area Permit (PAP) in Nagaland by the Centre.

It said that the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland would raise the issue in the budget session of Parliament.

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) working president Khriedi Theunuo made the assertion while addressing a press conference here on the party's stand on the re-imposition of the PAP on Nagaland by the Centre on December 17, 2024.

Expressing deep concern over the re-imposition of the PAP in Nagaland, Theunuo claimed it would impact tourism, investment, and the state's connectivity with the rest of the country.

He claimed that the increasing number of both domestic and international tourists visiting Nagaland, particularly during events like the Hornbill Festival, had shown a growing interest in exploring the state's culture and heritage.

"With more people coming to visit, invest, and explore Nagaland, the recent restriction feels like a step backward, isolating us from the rest of the nation," he said.

The Congress party believes this policy could "hinder the state's development and negatively affect relationships with other regions and nations."

Theunuo appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs to reconsider this decision, arguing that it goes against the spirit of openness and inclusivity that the Naga people have always extended to visitors.

He called for Nagaland to be treated as an exception, allowing people to freely visit and invest in the state.

Congress MP from Nagaland, S Supongmeren Jamir, who is also the state party president, said that the party would raise the issue in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

"It is the decision of the party to carry it to the Parliament," he said.

Jamir said during the last Parliament session, Congress had raised concerns over the revocation of Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border and would similarly advocate for the PAP issue.

Jamir also emphasised the historical and cultural ties between Nagas in Nagaland and Myanmar, especially in areas like Noklak and Mon districts, where ethnic groups share close familial connections across the border.

"Rather than creating walls, there are alternative ways to address these issues and maintain brotherhood," he said.

The Nagaland government through Cabinet decision on January 6 appealed to the MHA to revoke the state from the purview of the PAP.

