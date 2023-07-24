Kohima, Jul 24 (PTI) The State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (SCPD) directed the Nagaland government to make buildings constructed under the Basic Services to the Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme in the state accessible for persons with disabilities within three months, officials said on Monday.

The directive came after an SCPD team accompanied by government officials conducted an accessibility inspection of buildings constructed under the BSUP scheme at Ruziezou, K Badze and Meriema in Kohima district, they said.

The SCPD recommended restructuring doorways to accommodate wheelchairs and other assistive aids easily, besides equipping all buildings and units with ramps.

The SCPD initiated the suo motu inquiry directed at the Municipal Affairs Department regarding the implementation of the 5 per cent reservation for persons with disabilities in its housing schemes.

The Municipal Affairs Department has agreed to convert the dwelling units on the ground floor of BSUP buildings into reserved category accommodation for persons with disabilities, the SCPD said in a statement.

