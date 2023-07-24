New York, July 24: In a shocking incident, a woman was killed in a suspected grizzly bear attack on the western part of Yellowstone National Park. The park officials said that a woman was found dead on a trail near Yellowstone National Park after likely coming into contact with a grizzly bear. Tracks from a grizzly were discovered close to the woman's body on Saturday near the town of West Yellowstone in Montana state.

The incident occurred amidst a notable surge in Montana's grizzly bear population and an uptick in bear sightings. In a recent news release, the department alerted visitors to the confirmation of grizzly bear sightings across the state, particularly in regions between the Northern Continental Divide and the Great Yellowstone ecosystems. The department urged campers and park visitors to take necessary precautions, such as carrying bear spray, securing their food when outdoors, and properly managing their garbage. US Dog Attack: Unarmed Black Man Was Attacked by a Police K-9 Dog Despite Surrendering in Ohio.

The park officials and rangers have implemented an emergency closure of the area known for its popularity among hikers after the tragic incident. While the department's statement suggested that the woman's death may have been a result of her encounter with the bear, it refrained from officially confirming the exact cause of her demise. Alligator Attack in US: 69-Year-Old South Carolina Woman Attacked, Killed By Alligator While Walking Her Dog in Hilton Head Island.

In January, a polar bear killed a woman and a boy in a remote area of Alaska, police said. However, the bear was later shot and killed by a resident in the tiny community of Wales on the far western coast of Alaska. The attack comes as a shock to the authorities as polar bear attacks are extremely rare, with local media reporting one of the most recent fatal encounters between a human and a polar bear in Alaska was in 1990.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2023 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).