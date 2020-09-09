Kohima, Sep 9 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Wednesday launched a tele-medicine platform to enable people have access to qualified doctors for consultation. Inaugurating 'Naga Telehealth' through virtual mode, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said, tele-medicine has emerged as an innovative technology-based solution for service delivery to people in need, especially to those families and communities living in remote areas.

"It is an important initiative which will benefit all of us, particularly given the current pandemic situation we are in," the minister said.

The state government has developed this platform in partnership with US Agency for International Development (USAID) NISHTHA-Jhpiego, he said.

"I am confident that through this initiative, the government will be able to ensure that quality, affordable healthcare services reach everyone in Nagaland, irrespective of where they live," Phom said.

Mission Director of National Health Mission Nagaland Dr Kevichusa Medikhru expressed hope that the platform would bring health and wellness closer to the community.

"COVID-19 pandemic has brought in unprecedented challenges to the health system, including disruption of essential healthcare services on a daily basis. Travel restrictions and the fear of getting infected are preventing people from visiting health facilities for their routine check-ups," Dr Medikhru said.

'Naga Telehealth' will be launched in a phased manner and currently it has been rolled out in 82 sub health centres (SHCs) connected to medical officers at primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and district hospitals.

There is also a provision of referral and tele- consultation with specialist doctors with support from Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research, Dimapur, Dr Medikhru said.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Health Office USAID Sangita Patel emphasised on the importance of an affordable and accessible primary healthcare system which will be better prepared to manage health threats in future.

