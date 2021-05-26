Kohima, May 26 (PTI) Nagalands coronavirus caseload on Wednesday rose to 20,795 with detection of 260 fresh cases.

"260 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur-117, Kohima-98, Mokokchung-15, Phek-12, Zunheboto-8, Wokha-5, Kiphire-4, Peren-1. 131 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-46, Kohima-29, Zunheboto-Kiphire-14 each, Mokokchung- 11, Phek-7, Wokha-5, Mon-Peren-2 each, Longleng-1," said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

The caseload includes 14,929 recovered persons and 4,923 active patients, he said.

The recovery rate in the state has come down to 71.79 per cent from 72.06 per cent on Tuesday. It had gone up to 97.98 per cent on March 19.

The demise of 12 positive patients has increased the coronavirus death toll in the state to 327, of which 12 had comorbid conditions, he said.

The migration of positive patients to other states remained unchanged at 616, he said.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, a total of 2,65,952 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 2,11,928 persons, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

