Kohima, Sep 23 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crossed the 31,000-mark on Thursday as 37 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities increased the state's coronavirus death toll to 660, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 18, followed by Kohima (10), Mokokchung (three), Tuensang (two), and Kiphire, Longleng, Phek and Wokha (one each), it said, adding that the fresh fatalities were recorded in Dimapur.

The state now has 467 active cases, while 28,935 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 22 in the last 24 hours, and 965 patients have migrated to other states thus far, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 93.25 per cent.

The COVID-19 caseload in the northeastern state is 31,027 to date, the bulletin said.

Nagaland has thus far tested over 3.6 lakh samples for COVID-19 and inoculated over 6.81 lakh people, of whom 3.22 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI NBS

