Kohima, Mar 10 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported two new COVID-19 cases, five less than the previous day, taking the coronavirus tally to 35,443, a health department official said.

With no new fatality for the sixth consecutive day, the COVID-19 death toll remained at 757.

Nagaland now has 67 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,137 people have recovered from the disease, including two in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93.49 per cent.

A total of 1,482 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested nearly 4.63 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Altogether 14,75,083 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 8,17,159 persons in the state till Wednesday.

