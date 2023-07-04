Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 4 (ANI): Two died and three were severely injured in a massive rockslide that occurred at Chumoukedima in Dimapur, on Tuesday evening.

"The incident occurred before 5:30 pm on Tuesday beyond the Old Chumoukedima police check gate at Dimapur. Four vehicles were damaged. One died on the spot while three were rescued and sent to the referral hospital in Dimapur. However, one succumbed to his injuries at the hospital", Kevithuto Sophie, Commissioner of Police, Dimapur told ANI.

"Two casualties and three seriously injured. Although, they have not been identified yet", added the Police Commissioner.

The police officer stated, "The traffic was stuck for a long because of the rockslide. On receiving the information, the traffic personnel rushed to the spot. Some officers also went to the hospital for further particulars of the deceased and the injured ones. They are yet to identify the number of males and females."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

