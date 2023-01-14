Kohima (Nagaland) [India], January 13 (ANI): To express its resentment over the delay to the long-awaited solution to its political grievances, Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) has called for a 6-hour statewide bandh on January 14, Convenor of the NPAC said.

The bandh has been called to show the 'democratic resentment' to a team of Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, which is arriving in the State tomorrow (January 14) for the review of poll preparedness for the forthcoming General Assembly election, Therieh added.

The decision for the bandh was taken in a marathon meeting held on January 12 at Hotel Saramati, Dimapur.

After the meeting, Theja Therieh, Convenor of the NPAC told reporters that the meeting discussed decisions made by the members representing the tribal Hohos of Nagaland and a Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) and the NPAC.

Therieh said that the committee alongwith the CSOs has made their "stand very clear" that everyone was in "need of a solution and "not an election".

Therieh, also stated that the decision for a solution before the election was based on a "consensus decision" among the stakeholders and "urged the Central government to hear the voice of the people" and take the "peace process to its logical conclusion and deliver a solution".

Further, Therieh urged the people to extend cooperation by joining the bandh for a cause for the people of Nagaland. He also appealed to the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) to join hands and extend support by observing the bandh. (ANI)

