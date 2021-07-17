Kohima, Jul 17 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,576 on Saturday as 100 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 524, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 36, followed by Kohima (25) and Mokokchung (12), it said.

Two fresh fatalities each were recorded in Dimapur and Kohima, and one in Mokokchung district.

The state now has 1,112 active cases, while 24,205 people have recovered from the disease, including 60 in the last 24 hours, and 735 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients now stands at 91.08 per cent.

Nagaland has thus far tested over 2.45 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 5.45 lakh people.

