Kohima, Jul 19 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 tally rose to 26,744 on Monday as 62 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 530, a health bulletin said.

Kohima district registered the highest number of new cases at 22, followed by Longleng (17), and Dimapur (9), it said.

The state now has 1,147 active cases, while 24,321 people have recovered from the disease, including 60 in the last 24 hours, and 746 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients now stands at 90.94 per cent.

The two fresh fatalities were reported from Kohima and Dimapur districts.

Nagaland has thus far tested 2,47,348 samples for COVID-19 and inoculated over 5.55 lakh people.

