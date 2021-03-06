Kohima, Mar 6 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,211 on Saturday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The new case was reported in Kohima, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

One more person has been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.88 per cent, he said.

The state now has 15 active cases, while 11,952 people have been cured of the disease, 91 patients have succumbed to the infection and 153 have migrated to other states, the official said.

Nagaland has so far tested over 1.31 lakh samples for COVID-19.

The state has so far administered 42,628 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 36,585 people, including 826 senior citizens, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

A total of 25,143 frontline workers and 10,518 healthcare professionals have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

Around 6,024 healthcare professionals and 19 frontline workers have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The second shots of the vaccine for frontline workers began in Peren district during the day.

