Kohima, Nov 22 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, same as the previous day, pushing the tally to 32,060, a health official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Praises Tamil Nadu Woman Cop Rajeswari Who Rescued A Man Trapped Under Tree During Rains.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Dimapur and one from Kohima.

Also Read | Fuel Prices Reduced in Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Govt Announces Reduction of VAT on Petrol by 1% and Diesel by 2%.

The state had reported zero coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The demise of a COVID-19 patient in Dimapur district during the day has increased the death toll to 696, the official said.

No new fatality had been reported for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday.

Six more patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,179.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 94.13 per cent.

Nagaland now has 128 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,057 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,07,064 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,57,217 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,26,001 people till Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)