Kohima, Jul 14 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 tally increased to 26,249 on Wednesday as 109 more people tested positive for the infection while two fresh fatalities deaths pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 516, a health bulletin said.

Forty-nine more patients recovered from the disease, in the last 24 hours.

A total of 23,987 people recuperated from the infection in the state.

The recovery rate in the state has slightly decreased from 91.57 per cent on Tuesday to 91.38 per cent.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Kohima and Mokukchung districts, it said.

The state now has 1,017 active cases, while 729 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether 2,41,262 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in Nagaland, the bulletin said.

Over 5.27 lakh people have been vaccinated to date, of whom more than 1.02 lakh received both doses.

Meanwhile, pursuant to an order of the Kohima bench of the Gauhati High Court, Principal Director of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Neikhrielie Khimiao said priority should be given to administering COVID-19 vaccines to shopkeepers and vegetable vendors who are not only at risk of contracting COVID-19 but have the potential to become super-spreaders due to the nature of their profession.

He, therefore, directed all the Chief Medical Officer and Medical Superintendent of all districts to take necessary steps to expedite inoculation of shopkeepers and vegetable vendors.

The Principal Director has also directed health workers, in government and private hospitals who have not yet been vaccinated, to produce COVID-19 negative test reports after every 15 days to ensure the safety of patients, and co-workers.

