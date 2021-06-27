Kohima, Jun 27 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 tally rose to 24,961 on Sunday as 111 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

As many as 73 more people were cured of the disease during the day.

"111 positive cases detected today are Kohima: 33, Dimapur: 21, Tuensang: 25, Mokokchung: 16, Zunheboto: 8, Mon: 5, Peren: 2 and Wokha: 1," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

With no COVID-19 fatalities reported on Sunday, the death toll remained at 487, the bulletin said.

The northeastern state now has 1,523 active cases, while 22,251 people have recovered from the disease and 700 patients have migrated to other states,

The recovery rate has slightly decreased to 89.14 per cent from 89.25 per cent on Saturday.

A total of 2,22,871 samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date in the state.

Nagaland has inoculated 4,09,040 people till Saturday, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

