Kohima, Jul 10 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,898 on Saturday as 111 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 507 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Kohima district registered the highest number of new cases at 51, followed by Dimapur (19) and Tuensang (10), the bulletin said.

The state now has 973 active cases, while, 23,698 people have recovered from the disease and 720 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients has improved to 91.51 per cent, it said.

Nagaland has so far tested over 2.37 lakh samples for COVID-19, while over 5.07 lakh people have been vaccinated till Friday.

