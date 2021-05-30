Kohima, May 29 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 21,371 on Saturday after 156 more people tested positive for the virus, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The death of seven more patients has increased the toll to 350, he said.

"156 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Kohima-76, Dimapur-35, Phek-15, Kiphire-9, Longleng-Zunheboto-7 each, Mokokchung-4, Mon-Peren-Wokha-1 each," the minister tweeted.

He said that 156 patients also recovered from the disease during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 15,414. The state now has 4,982 active cases, while 625 patients have migrated to other states.

So far, a total of 1,89,650 samples have been tested in Nagaland for coronavirus, a health department official said.

Till Friday, 2,14,229 people were vaccinated in Nagaland and 54,127 of them received both doses.

