Kohima, May 30 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 caseload on Sunday increased to 21,563 with the detection of 192 new cases, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The death toll in the state increased to 362 after 12 more COVID-19 succumbed to the infection, he said.

192 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur-80, Kohima-Mokokchung-33 each, Zunheboto-12, Mon-11, Phek-7, Wokha-6, Kiphire-Peren-Tuensang-3 each, Longleng-1. 109 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-77, Phek-17, Kohima-10, Kiphire-3, Mokokchung-Mon-1 each, the minister said in a tweet.

The state now has 5,050 active patients while 15,523 people have recovered from the infection so far, he said.

At present, the recovery rate in the northeastern state is 71.98 per cent.

Of the 362 patients who have died of COVID-19 in Nagaland till now, 12 had comorbidities, he said.

Altogether 628 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the health minister said.

So far, a total of 1,89,650 samples have been tested for COVID-19 n Nagaland.

Till Saturday, 2,68,591 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to 2,14,464 people, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

As many as 54,127 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the vaccine as well, the officer said.

