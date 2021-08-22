Kohima, Aug 22 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,589 on Sunday as 35 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the coronavirus toll to 610, a health bulletin said.

The fatality was reported from Dimapur district.

Meanwhile, 52 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered people to 27,151 in the state,

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients has improved to 91.76 per cent from 91.69 per cent on Saturday, it said.

The state now has 975 active cases, while 853 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

Nagaland has thus far tested 3,01,446 samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 6.45 lakh people till Saturday.

