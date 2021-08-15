Kohima, Aug 15 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday reported 54 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the state's caseload to 29,151, while deaths of four more patients increased the death toll to 601, a health department official said.

Also Read | TS ICET 2021: Admit Cards Released Today, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets from icet.tsche.ac.in.

Of the fresh cases, 27 were reported from Kohima, 16 from Peren, four from Mokukchung, three from Mon, and two each from Wokha and Zunheboto.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Raises Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines for First Dose Recipients to 70% in Govt Centres.

At least 102 more people were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recovered persons to 26,490, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 90.87 per cent.

The state now has 1,224 active cases, while 836 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 289,606 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state thus far, and over 6.39 lakh people have been inoculated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)