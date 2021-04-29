Kohima, Apr 28 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 13,569 on Wednesday as 124 more people tested positive for the disease, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the fresh cases, 107 were reported from Dimapur, 11 from Kohima, three from Mokokchung, two from Mon and one from Tuensang, he said.

Thirty-two people - 29 from Kohima and three from Longleng - were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,183, the minister said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 89.79 per cent.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said the death toll rose to 101 as two persons from Dimapur and Kohima succumbed to the disease.

Nagaland now has 952 active cases, and 333 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Of the 101 fatalities, 10 people died due to comorbidities, the official said.

Altogether, 1,45,547 sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, Kikon said.

Nagaland has so far administered a total of 1,91,133 doses of Covishield vaccine to 1,51,560 people, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

At least 39,573 people, comprising 23,615 frontline workers, 9,614 healthcare professionals and 6,344 beneficiaries above 45 years of age, have received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, the official said.

During the day, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wrote to the Centre to airlift three mobile oxygen generation plants.

Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Director Dr Kevichusa Medikhru said the steep rise in coronavirus cases is because of the "lackadaisical attitude of the people" and they are not adhering to the COVID appropriate behaviour.

A complete lockdown may be imposed in Dimapur if the rising of new cases continues at the present rate, he said, adding that the district administration has been directed to ramp up the number of sample testing.

Speaking on the oxygen supply situation in the state, he said Nagaland will have 11 plants, and currently, there is no shortage of life-saving gas as two refilling centres in Dimapur and Kohima can replenish 500 cylinders per day. PTI

