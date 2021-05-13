Kohima, May 12 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 16,890 on Wednesday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 338 new cases, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the fresh cases, 184 were reported from Dimapur, 87 from Kohima, 18 from Tuensang, 15 from Mon, nine from Mokokchung, six each from Longleng, Kiphire and Phek, three from Zunheboto and two each from Wokha and Paren, he said.

At least 98 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,877, the minister said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 76.24 per cent.

The death toll rose to 165 as nine more patients - six from Dimapur, two from Kohima and one from Phek - succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

Of the total 165 COVID fatalities, 11 had comorbidities, he said.

Nagaland now has 3,297 active cases, and 551 patients have migrated to other states.

Amid a raging second wave of COVID-19, the state government has extended the contain zone period in parts of Kohima and Dimapur till 6 pm on May 14.

The seven-day containment zone period was imposed on 7 pm on May 5.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said Nagaland has administered 2,30,093 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,81,443 people till May11.

At least 51,379 people, comprising 27,287 frontline workers, 10,016 healthcare professionals and 14,103 beneficiaries above 45 years of age, have received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

