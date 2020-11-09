Kohima, Nov 9 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases, as 73 patients recuperated from the disease while 29 new infections pushed the tally to 9,503, health department officials said. The recovery rate in the state increased to an all time high of 88.63 per cent as 8,423 patients were cured of the disease till Monday, they said. The recovery rate was 88.13 per cent on Sunday.

"29 +ve cases of # COVID-19 detected today. Kohima- 14, Dimapur- 13, Peren and Tuensang- 1 each. Also, 73 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 49, Kohima- 20, Kiphire- 3, Tuensang- 1," Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted. At present, there are 941 active COVID-19 cases in the state, said Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing, in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Out of the 49 deaths of COVID-19 infected patients, six are not related to COVID-19 and three are under investigation, he said.

Altogether 90 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 5,286, followed by Kohima (2,825), Mon (561), Peren (312), Tuensang (156), Zunheboto (138), Mokokchung (118), Phek (37), Wokha (29), Kiphire (23) and Longleng (18).

The district wise COVID-19 cases are Dimapur (592), Kohima (221), Mon (88), Mokokchung (16), Tuensang (13), Peren (6), Zunheboto (2), Kiphire (1), Wokha (1) and Phek (1). Of the total 9,503 COVID-19 cases, 4,082 are armed forces personnel, 3,281 traced contacts, 1,676 returnees from other states and 464 frontline workers, he said.

So far, a total of 1,02,210 suspected samples have been tested in Nagaland, of which 63,334 samples have been tested through RT-PCR, 34,348 on TruNat and 4,528 on Rapid Antigen Test in the State, said Dr Hangsing.

