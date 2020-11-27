Puri (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and siblings will be held on Friday in Odisha's Puri after a gap of 26 years. The last Besha of the Lords was held in 1994.

This year's celebration is expected to be muted due to the coronavirus. It will be performed in presence of servitors and temple officials due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Delhi Chalo Protest March| Farmers Gather at Rohtak-Jhajjar Border to Protest Against Centre’s Farm Laws: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 27, 2020.

According to Hindu mythology, Nagarjuna Besha is observed in commemoration of the killing of Kartyavera Arjuna, one of the main king slain by Parsuram. On this occasion, the deities are dressed like warriors.

On Thursday, the Puri administration had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in parts of the city to stop the gathering of crowds in front of the temple. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajkot Fire: 5 Dead After Blaze Breaks Out at COVID-19 Dedicated Hospital Shivanand, CM Vijay Rupani Orders Probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)