Nagpur, Apr 16 (PTI) Amid a spike in cases, the Nagpur district administration on Friday said it would supply 61.5 metric tonnes of oxygen to 11 government and private COVID facilities and also make available 8,622 jumbo cylinders for 170 private hospitals.

The announcement was made by Nagpur collector Ravindra Thakre after chairing a meeting with oxygen manufacturers, distributors and representatives of hospitals.

The surge in cases across the state has put severe pressure on the medical oxygen distribution network, with complaints of its shortage coming in from various areas.

