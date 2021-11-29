Nagpur, Nov 29 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by an autorickshaw in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Odisha: 22-Year-Old Youth Arrested for Abducting, Raping 17-Year-Old Girl in Ganjam.

The incident took place late Sunday night and the deceased has been identified as Gaurav Bagde, an official said.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rajni Ashokrao Patil, Four Others Take Oath as Rajya Sabha Members.

A case under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions has been registered and efforts were on to nab the autorickshaw driver who fled from the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)