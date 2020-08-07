Nagpur, Aug 7 (PTI) Nine people were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 25-year-old man and a teen in Butobori area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

An official identified the deceased as Elias Joseph Louis and Badal Madhuraprasad Amule (19).

"Louis, Amule and some friends were celebrating a birthday party on Thursday evening. They went to an eatery where they had an altercation with one Sadab Khan. Khan called his friends to the spot and they attacked the two with sharp weapons. Louis and Amule succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital," he said.

