Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs on Tuesday held a protest against the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government outside the state Assembly in Nagpur.

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Uddhav Thackeray arrived at the Assembly to participate in the MVA meeting before the House went into session.

The stand of the Opposition in the House on state-related issues was discussed at the meeting.

Earlier, on Saturday, the tripartite coalition of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) launched a protest march across Mumbai against the Eknath Shinde government and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Senior leaders of the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and several workers from Navi Mumbai, Raigadh, Pune, and other parts participated in the march in Mumbai. (ANI)

