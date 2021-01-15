Nagpur, Jan 15 (PTI) A man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding pillion on was hit by another vehicle in Nagpur's Nandanvan area, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday and an official identified the deceased as Amol Dhawde.

A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving has been registered under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act sections, he said.

