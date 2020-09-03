Nagpur, Sep 3 (PTI) As many as 1,727 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 45 patients succumbed to the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday, an official said.

With the addition of 1,727 fresh cases, the district's COVID-19 tally has reached 34,432, the official said.

Also Read | NEET, JEE 2020: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea of Six Opposition-Ruled States Seeking Deferment of Exams.

Moreover, the latest casualties have taken the toll in the region to 1,177, of which 895 were from Nagpur and the remaining were from rural areas and outside the district, he said.

At least, 1,226 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, raising the number of recoveries to 22,882, the official said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bombay HC Urges Media to Exercise Restraint; Asks Not to Hamper the On-Going Investigation.

The district now has 10,373 active cases, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)