New Delhi, September 3: The review plea filed by six Opposition-ruled states seeking deferment of the NEET, JEE 2020 exams would be heard by the Supreme Court on Friday. The petitioners have sought a review of the court's August 17 order, which allowed the central government to conduct the two crucial entrance examinations despite the COVID-19 pandemic. NEET, JEE, Final Year Exams 2020: Health Ministry Issues SOP For Students And Educational Institutes.

The decision to once again approach the Supreme Court was taken by the six states last month, at a meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The state governments of Punjab, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal appealed the court to reconsider its order as it may adversely affect scores of students.

The top court, in its ruling on the matter in the past month, observed that "life has go on" and an entire academic year of the students cannot be put to risk by postponing the examinations again.

SC to Hear Review Plea Tomorrow

The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) commenced from September 1, before the review plea could be heard by the apex court. The exams will end on September 6. The results are crucial for students eyeing for admission at top engineering colleges.

The NEET or the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examinations will be held across the nation on September 13. The exam is crucial for students who want to enroll in undergraduate medical courses. Several students had demanded the deferment of exams in view of the COVID-19 threat, and the lockdown imposed in several parts of the country which may hinder their commutation to the examination centres.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).