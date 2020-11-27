Nagpur, Nov 27 (PTI) At least 457 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight more casualties were reported in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday, an official said.

With this, the count of infections in the district reached 1,10,789, while the toll rose to 3,636, the official said.

Also Read | Sushil Kumar Modi Nominated For Rajya Sabha Bye-Election in Bihar by BJP.

Apart from this, as many as 262 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 1,02,151, he said.

The district currently has 5,002 active cases, he added.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Delhi Govt to Provide Essential Amenities to Farmers at Nirankari Maidan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)