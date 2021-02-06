Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur increased by 268 on Saturday to reach 1,35,738, while the death toll rose by five and the recovery count by 187, an official said.

The district has so far seen 4,190 deaths and 1,28,259 recoveries, leaving it with 3,289 active cases, he added.

With 3,954 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 10,87,808.

The district achieved 45.45 per cent vaccination target, or 1,000 out of 2,200 registered beneficiaries, on Saturday, another official informed.

