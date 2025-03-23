Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Senior advocate and BJP leader Ujjwal Nikam on Sunday condemned the Nagpur violence, calling it "shameful" and warned of strict legal action against those responsible for damaging public property.

Speaking to ANI, Nikam said, "Nagpur violence is a shameful matter. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has clearly said that rioters will not be spared. Compensation for the damaged public properties will be collected from rioters. I think Police investigation is going on but we should also think about why such a situation suddenly formed and who is responsible for it. Nobody has sympathy for Aurangzeb but if anyone torches public property by taking advantage of it, I think strict legal action will be taken. CM has made this very clear."

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that any damage caused during the violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17 will be recovered from the rioters.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, then their property will be sold for the recovery. Wherever required, bulldozers will also be used."

Hamid Engineer, the working president of the Minorities Democratic Party, was arrested late on Friday night in connection with the Nagpur violence case. Lohit Matani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nagpur, confirmed the arrest.

The Nagpur Court on Friday directed a medical examination for Fahim Khan, the prime accused in the Nagpur violence case, following his claims of ill-treatment by the police. His magisterial custody remand (MCR) was recorded, and the court reserved the right for police custody remand (PCR).

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal reported that 99 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence and assured an impartial investigation.

"Till now, 99 people have been arrested, and action is being taken against them. We are conducting an unbiased investigation," Singal told reporters.

The clashes in Nagpur on March 17 erupted over demands for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. Tensions escalated further when rumours circulated that a holy book of a particular community had been burnt during the agitation. However, the situation has now returned to normal, and the curfew imposed in several areas has been lifted. (ANI)

