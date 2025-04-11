Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Nainar Nagenthiran is set to take over as the BJP President of Tamil Nadu after he filed his nomination for the post. Nagenthiran was the only nominee for the post and will take over from K Annamalai.

The Union Home Minister made the announcement on Friday, saying, " The nomination for the post of Tamil Nadu BJP State President has been received only from Nainar Nagenthiran. As the Tamil Nadu BJP President, Annamalai K has made commendable achievements. Whether it is taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies to the people or taking the party's projects village by village, Annamalai's contribution is immense. The BJP will utilize Annamalai's organizational skills in the party's national structure."

Following his nomination for the Tamil Nadu state president post, Nainar Nagenthiran said that he had filed the nomination as per the party's suggestion and stated that senior party leaders would take the final call on the Tamil Nadu state unit president.

"As per the party's suggestion, I have filed a nomination for the State President post. You have to ask senior leaders about the final decision", Nainar Nagenthiran told reporters.

BJP MLA and Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan revealed that everything is going on swiftly, and around ten party leaders proposed his name.

"Everything is going smoothly. Right now, Nainar Nagenthiran (Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President) has filed his nomination...around 10 senior leaders have proposed his name...", Srinivasan told ANI.

While Nainar Naginthiran is all set to replace K Annamalai as the next BJP state president, the BJP and AIADMK on Friday announced that they will fight the next assembly elections together as the NDA in the state.

The announcement of the alliance was made in Chennai in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami. (ANI)

